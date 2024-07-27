Browns TE David Njoku returns to practice, brings out Chief Slam celebration

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va — The first two days of training camp practice at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia saw Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku working off to the side with trainers alongside players like defensive end Myles Garrett, running back Nick Chubb, and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

However, on the third day of practice, Njoku returned.

The tight end has been ramping up and got to be a full participant on Saturday and immediately got to work. Njoku worked on connections with quarterback Deshaun Watson, shaking off some rust before seeing things really click in 11-on-11s and red zone work.

Watson found Njoku several times in those drills, the most impressive was a no-looker in the end zone—which saw Njoku celebrate with his signature Chief Slam.

While Njoku got back to practice Saturday, Jeudy was still sidelined.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice that he had expected Njoku to return, but Jeudy still needed a little time.

“He’s ramping up. He’s getting better. Yeah, he’s close,” Stefanski said.

Jeudy was a limited participant in offseason work, doing some work with the team in OTAs but working inside and then off to the side during minicamp.

The Browns will look forward to seeing him return as Njoku did Saturday, drawing closer to having their full offensive arsenal on the fields.

With Sunday serving as a day off for the Browns, the team will be back to work at the Greenbrier on Monday—with the first padded practice just around the corner.