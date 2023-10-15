Browns TE David Njoku to play through burns against 49ers Sunday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns enter their game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers already down four of their offensive starters after losing running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin for the season and seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson and left guard Joel Bitonio ruled out this week with injury. But amid the bad news on the injury front, there's a silver lining.

Tight end David Njoku, who entered Sunday's game listed as questionable as he continues healing through serious burns on his face and hand that he somehow played through against the Ravens, is active for the matchup.

Njoku was the Browns' leading receiver just two days after sustaining the burns, but after the bye was off the practice field for the first three days of work. On Friday, Njoku returned to practice, and the team "felt good" about his availability on Sunday.

Here are the players inactive for Sunday's game:

#Browns inactives:



QB Deshaun Watson

WR Cedric Tillman

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

G Joel Bitonio — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 15, 2023

Watson was thought to be unlikely to play on Thursday after missing three practices that week as he rehabs a rotator cuff contusion he sustained against the Titans that sidelined him for the Ravens game and has carried over through the bye into Week 6.

With Watson out, veteran P.J. Walker will get the start on Sunday.

Bitonio is dealing with a knee injury that saw him leave the Ravens game on crutches. He missed the week of practice after having a knee scope to clean up some things. The knee issue will end Bitonio's 102-game streak. He hasn't missed a snap since 2017. With the guard ruled for Sunday, that streak is now over. Michael Dunn will start at left guard.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman is dealing with a hip injury. He was ruled out for Sunday's game on Friday.