Browns to get $30 million increase in salary cap as part of NFL's overall cap increase

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have a little cushion added to their 2024 roster planning after the NFL announced the yearly salary cap—which will see each club receive an increase of $30 million.

The NFL announced the 2024 salary cap will be $255.4 million per club, with an additional $74 million per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance-Based Pay and benefits for retired players.

The increase comes as a result of the full repayments of all the advance dollars by clubs and deferred by players during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the "extraordinary increase" the league is receiving in media revenue for 2024.

With the increase, the Browns certainly will benefit as they navigate roster cuts, contract restructures, and contract extensions this offseason.

After the new salary cap announcement, the Browns are down to just $6 million over the cap. That's before the team has done any contract restructures or cuts.

General Manager Andrew Berry has work to do in that regard, but the new salary cap makes that work significantly less taunting.