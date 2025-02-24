Browns to release veteran S Juan Thornhill

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are parting ways with veteran safety Juan Thornhill, sources confirmed on Monday.

Thornhill will be released by the Browns as a post-June 1 cut, giving the team just one more post-June 1 designation. The move will save the Browns $3.4 million in 2025.

In 2023, Thornhill signed a three-year deal with the Browns, coming from the Kansas City Chiefs, where he had won a Super Bowl. Thornhill spent the 2023 season dealing with a calf injury that flared up just before the season began and lingered throughout the year. He missed six games with the injury, and when he was on the field, he was never fully healthy.

Over his two seasons with the Browns, Thornhill played in 22 games, recording 103 tackles, one tackle for loss, three QB hits, and four passes defended.

Thornhill entered his time with the Browns hoping to be a fan favorite, but injuries and some poor play marred the opinion of the veteran safety often, something Thornhill addressed on a number of occasions.

Thornhill will have the offseason to explore new landing spots before his post-June 1 release. Meanwhile, the Browns will now need to address the safety position in some capacity, at least for depth, through free agency, trade or the draft.

With Thornhill being cut and veteran safety Rodney McLeod entering retirement, the Browns' safety room currently consists of Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, D'Anthony Bell, Chris Edmonds and Trey Dean III.