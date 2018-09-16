Browns to release WR Josh Gordon

The Cleveland Browns have announced they will be releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon from their roster on Monday.

“This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday. For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well.” - Browns General Manager John Dorsey.

This decision comes after the Browns announced Saturday that Gordon was added to the injury list and would not be playing in Sunday's game against New Orleans.

According to NFL Insider for ESPN Adam Schefter, multiple sources believe the Browns will try to trade Gordon before they release him.

Schefter announced on Twitter Saturday night, "teams already calling the Browns, who league sources believe are far more likely to trade Josh Gordon than release him."

While the Browns have not said why they plan to release Gordon, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that Gordon broke the team's "trust" when he reported to the facility with a hamstring issue after being a full participant in practice all week.

Schefter says a source has confirmed Gordon injured his hamstring during a promotional shoot, not at practice.

The Browns selected Gordon in the 2012 supplemental draft. Gordon is a vested veteran and is not subject to waivers. If he is cut by the Browns, he will become a free agent.

Gordon responded to the news of him leaving the Browns on his Instagram story. In the post, Gordon thanked the city of Cleveland and the Cleveland Browns.