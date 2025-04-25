Browns trade back from No. 2 in deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

There’s been a lot of anticipation for the Browns’ No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but their first decision on a new player has been pushed back after making a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns are trading out of the No. 2 overall pick and have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars to take the No. 5 overall pick.

Cleveland will also get the 36th overall pick and the 126th overall pick in this year's draft from the Jaguars and a first-round pick from them in 2026. They'll also send a fourth and sixth-rounder to the Jags this year.

FULL PACKAGE:

Browns receive: 5th overall pick (1st round), 36th overall pick (2nd round), 126th overall pick (4th round) and 2026 1st round pick

Jaguars receive: 2nd overall pick (1st round), 104th overall pick (4th round), 200th overall pick (6th round)

There were numerous options for the Browns in the opening round of the draft, and the team has clearly observed talent they like and feel they can get later in the draft by making the trade.

Before heading into the draft room, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said this was an option for them.

“We always want to be opportunistic, so we don't want to be so narrow-minded as we go into any big decision that we would cut off avenues that would enable us to improve the team,” Berry told News 5. “We'll listen to anything that comes across our our desk or comes through the phone line I guess so to speak, and we'll work through it at that time, but we're also very comfortable with the with the group of players that we've identified that are that are worthy of that pick.”

The Browns will now be on the clock for the first time this year with the No. 5 overall pick.

Here are the new current Browns draft picks in this year's draft:



Round 1- No. 5 overall (From Jacksonville)

Round 2- No. 33 overall

Round 2- No. 36 overall (From Jacksonville)

Round 3- No. 67 overall

Round 3- No. 94 overall

Round 4- No. 126 overall (From Jacksonville)

Round 5- No.166 overall

Round 6- No. 192 overall