Browns trade up, select Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in Round 5 of 2025 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio — For the past two days, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been falling on the draft board. A projected first-round pick, Sanders was still there in the fifth round, the Browns opting to pass on him Friday and take Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.

But on Saturday, in a splash move, the Browns traded up and took Sanders in the fifth round.

The Browns traded their No. 166 overall pick and No. 192 overall pick in this year's draft with the Seattle Seahawks for their No. 144 pick, with it taking Sanders.

Sanders, son of NFL legend Dion Sanders, is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history, finishing his career with an impressively accurate completion rate of 70.1 percent (1,267-of-1,808 passes) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.

Last season at Colorado, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback had 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Sanders has been praised not only for his accuracy but for his presence in the pocket and ability to work under pressure.

The Browns visited Sanders' Pro Day and were favorites to take him early in the draft. Now, they get Sanders at a steal, all the way in the fifth round to end their 2025 NFL Draft.

The Colorado QB joins Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in Cleveland's quarterbacks room.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski both said they anticipated a quarterback battle this summer for the starting role. Now, Sanders will be in the mix as well, looking to make a statement about his abilities after they were questioned in the way his draft stock plummeted.