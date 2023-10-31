Browns trade WR Peoples-Jones to Lions for draft pick

The Browns are trading wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 sixth-round pick, a league source confirmed to News 5.

The former Michigan star and Detroit native is heading home to a surging Lions franchise before his contract with the Browns expires at the end of this season.

The Browns had been working through trade options throughout the week, many involving the wide receivers room. Peoples-Jones was a player the Browns had considered moving ahead of the trade deadline, sources had indicated.

Peoples-Jones, 24, was a sixth-round draft pick for the Browns in 2020. He has played 43 games with Browns and has made 109 receptions for a total of 1,740 yards and eight touchdowns.

In this year's NFL Draft, the Browns selected wide receiver Cedric Tillman in the third round. Tillman is thought to have similar skills as Peoples-Jones and the Browns liked the idea of developing him into a similar role. While Tillman has only played a few snaps this season, perhaps with Peoples-Jones headed home to Detroit, Tillman's usage may change a bit.

Peoples-Jones was well-regarded in Cleveland, and News 5 was there for a recent heartwarming reunion with his mom.

