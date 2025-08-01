Browns training camp: QB Kenny Pickett participates in some individual drills amid hamstring injury

BEREA, Ohio — It's Day 8 at Browns Training Camp in Berea. Here are the highlights.

Browns tight ends coach, Christian Jones, explained how his unit can help the quarterbacks as training continues.

“We worry about our route..and getting our job done...I run the wrong route, QB's looking to throw me the ball, that's a wasted rep for him..can't take food out of other people's mouths to feed yourself," Jones said.

He also talked about how David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. complement each other.

"Dave offers a lot more physicality—a bigger body... Harold...somebody who can be in the backfield...line up at No. 1, run a route there vs a corne," Jones said

Browns LB Mohamoud Diabate was asked about what's said when Carson Schwesinger has a big hit.

"That's the cool thing about Carson. He just goes out there and balls and he doesn't say too much..he smashes somebody and he gets up like it's a regular Tuesday and goes back to the next play," Diabate said.

QB Kenny Pickett participated in some individual drills but did not do team drills as he ramps back up from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for three practices:

Here is a compilation of Shedeur Sanders from Day 8 of training camp:

QB Dillon Gabriel compilation from Day 8 of training camp:

QB Joe Flacco compilation from Day 8 of training camp:

QB Joe Flacco hits WR Jamari Thrash in red zone work for six:

Here's cornerback LaMareon James with an impressive interception after it hits the hands of S Nik Needham on a pass from Dillon Gabriel.

Follow Camryn Justice on X.