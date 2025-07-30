Browns training camp: Shedeur Sanders takes first reps against first-team D

BEREA, Ohio — It's Day 7 at Browns Training Camp in Berea. Here are the highlights.
Rookie Shedeur Sanders hit the field for his first reps against the first-team D:
Here's a compilation of Sanders playing on Day 7 of training camp:
More work for the team's new RB, Toa Taua:
S Damontae Kazee had a strong day of practice today:
Some of LB Carson Schwesinger's work from today's practice session:
QB Joe Flacco compilation:
QB Dillon Gabriel compilation from Day 7 of training camp:
DT Shelby Harris gets his hand up for the batted pass:
QB Dillon Gabriel hits WR Kaden Davis deep in 11-on-11s:
WR Jamari Thrash with an impressive catch in 1-on-1s
WR Jerry Jeudy creating separation in 1-on-1s:
