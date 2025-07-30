Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns training camp: Shedeur Sanders takes first reps against first-team D

Browns Camp Football
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during a practice at the team's NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Browns Camp Football
Posted

BEREA, Ohio — It's Day 7 at Browns Training Camp in Berea. Here are the highlights.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders hit the field for his first reps against the first-team D:

Here's a compilation of Sanders playing on Day 7 of training camp:

More work for the team's new RB, Toa Taua:

S Damontae Kazee had a strong day of practice today:

Some of LB Carson Schwesinger's work from today's practice session:

QB Joe Flacco compilation:

QB Dillon Gabriel compilation from Day 7 of training camp:

DT Shelby Harris gets his hand up for the batted pass:

QB Dillon Gabriel hits WR Kaden Davis deep in 11-on-11s:

WR Jamari Thrash with an impressive catch in 1-on-1s

WR Jerry Jeudy creating separation in 1-on-1s:

Follow Camryn Justice on X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.