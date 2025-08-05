Browns training camp: Team gearing up for first preseason game against Carolina Panthers

BEREA, Ohio — It's Day 10 of Browns Training Camp in Berea, and the team is gearing up for their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has not announced the plan for the preseason, but he said some players will be held out.
"I’d say we’re working through it," Stefanski said. "We’ll hold some guys out of the game, but we’re looking forward to the game. That’s the fun part for our players to get down there and compete against the Panthers on Wednesday, compete against them Friday night, but we will hold some guys out.”
Cleveland will have a joint practice with the Panthers ahead of Friday's game, and News 5's Camryn Justice spoke with QB Shedeur Sanders about the upcoming practice:
Meanwhile, QB Dillon Gabriel is looking ahead to Friday's game, where he said he's excited about his first NFL preseason game:
Monday's practice was the team's last before heading down to North Carolina. Here are the highlights.
Sanders returned to team drills on Monday after being limited with arm soreness on Saturday. He competed in 7-on-7s, 11-on-11s and situational team drills:
Gabriel was limited on Monday with "hamstring tightness." Gabriel still was able to participate in some team drills, working in a 7-on-7 session and a brief 11-on-11 session that was majority rushing plays, but saw him make some throws:
QB Kenny Pickett, who has been limited with a hamstring injury, returned to work in a team drill on Monday. He had gotten some individual work on Saturday, ramping up to a single 7-on-7 session on Monday:
QB Joe Flacco continued leading the way in first-team reps, as he has all camp. Flacco is listed as QB1 on the Browns' first unofficial depth chart:
S Grant Delpit was back to work in some team drills after being limited through training camp with an undisclosed injury:
Follow Camryn Justice on X.