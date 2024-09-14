Browns waive WR Jaelon Darden, who served as returner in Week 1

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are setting off to Jacksonville where they'll take on the Jaguars for their Week two matchup, but before they kick things off, the team made some roster moves—including waiving wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

Darden served as the Browns' returner in their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Darden was a bright spot in a tough game, returning five punts for a total of 72 yards with a long of 28 yards. He returned four kicks for a total of 97 yards with a long of 28.

Ahead of Sunday's game, the Browns signed receiver James Proche II and linebacker Winston Reid to the active roster from the practice squad. The Browns had Proche as their returner last year. He'll likely be in that role on Sunday now that he's on the active roster.

Reid, a rookie the Browns signed as an undrafted free agent out of Weber State in May, will help provide depth to the linebackers corps, which saw Tony Fields II and Mohamoud Diabte placed on injured reserve this week.

The Browns elevated two other players from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of game day, tackle Germain Ifedi and tight end Blake Whiteheart.

With left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. ruled out for the second straight game and tackle Jack Conklin questionable, Ifedi seems to address depth on the line with the potential now for James Hudson III to get his second straight start at left tackle.

Whiteheart gives much-needed depth at tight end, where Jordan Akins will likely get the brunt of the work with David Njoku ruled out earlier this week with an ankle injury.

The Browns and Jaguars kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. inside EverBank Stadium, which this week has been renamed TrEverBank Stadium in collaboration with their naming partner and starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.