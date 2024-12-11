Browns waive WR Kadarius Toney after game with multiple blunders

BEREA, Ohio — Sunday in Pittsburgh was a tough one for the Browns. The team lost their 10th game of the season, failed to sweep their rivals, and were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention (no matter how improbable it was for them to make it anyway).

But beyond that, the team also had some tough moments in the game, a few that have altered the roster.

Returner released

The Browns waived wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Tuesday following the game. The Browns signed Toney to the practice squad back in September. He wasn't active at practice initially as he dealt with injury, but eventually got in the mix. Toney had appeared in two games prior to Sunday but had not had much of a role.

However, Toney was finally given the opportunity in the return game on Sunday, serving as the punt returner on four punts. It seemed like it might be a role he could excel in for Cleveland with a 19-yard return. But near the end of the game, things took a turn. Toney was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, a 15-yard penalty, when the Browns were down 20 points for taunting, according to officials.

After the game, Toney said he didn't know what he did that was taunting and had no idea he was penalized until he was on the sidelines.

But it wasn't just the taunting penalty that went wrong for Toney. In a series of untimely plays, the Browns took themselves out of any chance at coming back. After the Browns defense forced a fumble and recovered it, quarterback Jameis Winston threw an interception on the next drive. The defense made more plays, forcing the Steelers to punt and giving the Browns offense another chance to go downfield and score.

Unfortunately, Toney, on the punt return, muffed it. The ball was recovered by the Steelers, which sealed the loss for Cleveland.

Following those moments, the Browns waived Toney from the roster on Tuesday.

Cornerback heads to IR

In another roster move Tuesday, the Browns placed cornerback Greg Newsome II on injured reserve.

Newsome sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Steelers. It was the same hamstring that he injured and had surgery on this summer, causing him to miss the entirety of training camp. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Newsome would miss time, but they were unsure how much.

Now on IR, Newsome is required to miss at least four games. With just four games left on the schedule and the playoffs out of reach, Newsome's season is officially over. This year, Newsome recorded 27 tackles, one interception and five passes defended.

Kicker joins practice squad

In the midst of the struggles Dustin Hopkins is going through, the Browns have brought in another kicker to join the roster.

On Sunday in Pittsburgh, Hopkins missed both of his field goal attempts. The Browns' starting kicker, who they signed to an extension before the season began, has been having a career-low year.

On Tuesday, the Browns signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad. Patterson appeared in two games with the Browns last season and converted his only field goal attempt and six of seven PATs.

Other moves

The Browns added a few other players to the practice squad on Tuesday, signing wide receivers Kaden Davis and Jaelen Gill and tackle Julian Pearl.

The team released defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour from the practice squad in a corresponding move.