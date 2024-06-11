Browns WR Amari Cooper absent from mandatory mincamp; HC Kevin Stefanski says there's 'been dialogue'

BEREA, Ohio — Tuesday marked the first day of mandatory minicamp, and the Browns saw some new faces return to Berea, including defensive end Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku and safety Juan Thornhill, among others. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was not on the fields but was working inside. However, wide receiver Amari Cooper was absent on the first day.

Cooper was in town this weekend for David Njoku's Celebrity Softball Game, playing in the exhibition game at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake on Saturday. However, the wide receiver, who is entering a contract year, was an unexcused absence from minicamp Tuesday.

Being a mandatory minicamp, Cooper is subject to fines. Per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, a player missing a mandatory minicamp with an unexcused absence is subject to a $16,953 fine for the first day, $33,908 for the second day and $50,855 for the third day.

"These situations, I understand that they do come up. I'll really leave all of that between Amari and Amari's agent, AB (General Manager Andrew Berry) and those types of conversations. But again, as you guys know, we focus on guys that are here. We'll get some good work in and really keep it at that," said Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

While Stefanski wouldn't confirm if Cooper has asked for a contract extension from the Browns, he did confirm the wide receiver has been in contact with the team, stating, "There's been a dialogue."

Although Cooper isn't yet at minicamp as he seemingly awaits a new deal and remains away through negotiations, the Browns are not worried about his absence. Quarterback Deshaun Watson expressed his support for Cooper while he's away from the team.

"Amari is our brother, our teammate. We support him and the decisions that he's got to make for himself, he's his own Amari. But everyone in this locker room respects him and knows exactly what he's about and whenever he gets back he's going to be ready to go," Watson said. "We all respect Coop and he's got to handle what he got to handle and nobody is looking any differently on him. And like I said, we all support him and he was here this weekend with us and we had a good time of seeing him."

Cooper, set to turn 30 this month, is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season after signing a 5-year, $100 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys before his trade to the Browns. In Cleveland over the last two seasons, Cooper has been a crucial part of the Browns offense, playing in 32 games and recording 2,410 yards in 150 receptions and notching 14 touchdowns.

His value to the Browns has been immeasurable, and the team looks forward to having him back in Berea once his contract situation is resolved.

"He's the best in the game, and I believe that. He shows it each and every year. He's showed it the last two years with different quarterbacks so I think you got to put him up there, if not the best," Watson said. "There's no limit, there's no sky for us. We can be as good as we want to be. And that's going to start with the work. It's going to start with the attention to details and going out there and executing each and every game."

The Browns will continue minicamp on Wednesday and Thursday, with or without Cooper.