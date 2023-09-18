Browns WR Amari Cooper active for MNF game against Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers under the prime time lights, and they'll do so with star wide receiver Amari Cooper in the game.
Cooper was listed as questionable entering the game after injuring his groin during Friday's practice.
On Monday, Cooper was cleared to play.
Here are the Brown's inactives for Monday night:
CB Kahlef Hailassie
S Ronnie Hickman
C Luke Wypler
DE Isaiah McGuire
DT Siaki Ika