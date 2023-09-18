Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns WR Amari Cooper active for MNF game against Steelers

Bengals Browns Football
Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Bengals Browns Football
Posted at 7:04 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 19:04:31-04

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers under the prime time lights, and they'll do so with star wide receiver Amari Cooper in the game.

Cooper was listed as questionable entering the game after injuring his groin during Friday's practice.

On Monday, Cooper was cleared to play.

Here are the Brown's inactives for Monday night:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.