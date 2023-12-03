Browns WR Amari Cooper ruled out of game against Rams after being evaluated for head injury

LOS ANGELES — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half while attempting to play through a rib injury and will not return.

Cooper started the game off strong, bringing in a 22-yard reception from quarterback Joe Flacco to help move the chains and allow the Browns to score a touchdown on their opening drive. As the game went on, Cooper was targeted a few more times, catching three of his five total targets.

On the last play, he was on the field, Cooper dropped a pass from Flacco before he was hit by the Rams' defense. He left the field and went into the medical tent for evaluation. A few moments later, he went back to the locker room with trainers, where he was to be evaluated for a head injury.

Cooper was listed as questionable to return as they checked him for a concussion.

At the half, Cooper was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a head injury, according to the team.