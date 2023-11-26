Watch Now
Browns WR Amari Cooper reaches career milestone in game against Broncos

Amari Cooper
Jack Dempsey/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Amari Cooper
Posted at 6:29 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 18:29:10-05

DENVER — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has had an impressive career and in his two years with Cleveland has become one of the team's key players. On Sunday as the Browns took on the Broncos in Denver, Cooper reached a career milestone that he'll add to his many accomplishments.

Cooper had five receiving yards before making an 11-yard catch. Entering the game, Cooper had 8,985 career receiving yards—yards that he amassed over his nine-year career with the Raiders, Cowboys and now with Cleveland.

After notching more than 15 yards against the Broncos Sunday, Cooper surpassed the 9,000 career receiving yard milestone.

Before Sunday's game, Cooper had notched 749 yards on 45 receptions with two touchdowns this season.

