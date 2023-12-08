Browns WR Amari Cooper, TE David Njoku return to practice Friday

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are just days away from an important AFC matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday and while they've been battling the injury bug all season, there was some positive news on Friday with two key players back at practice.

Tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Amari Cooper both were back on the practice fields Friday after missing the first two days with injuries.

Cooper, who is in concussion protocol after sustaining the injury last week against the Rams, returned to some action on Friday. While he likely remains in the protocol, his ability to catch passes and work through team and individual drills on the last day of practice before Sunday's game gives him a shot to play.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper, who is progressing through concussion protocol, returned to practice Friday. pic.twitter.com/cy0Q9QONh5 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 8, 2023

The team will need to continue monitoring him to see if he can be cleared from protocol in time for the game, but his return would be a huge boost to the offense, which seems likely to be led by veteran Joe Flacco after rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is in concussion protocol, remained limited on Friday with Flacco getting most of the work for the third straight day.

Meanwhile, the Browns got another boost to the offense with the return of Njoku. The tight end had missed the first two days of practice with a knee injury and for rest. On Friday, Njoku was back at practice with his knee in a brace, working with the tight ends room and with Flacco.

#Browns TE David Njoku, who missed the first two days of practice this week with a knee injury and then rest, returned Friday. pic.twitter.com/jumb3xzAer — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 8, 2023

Cornerback Denzel Ward, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury for two weeks, returned to practice on Wednesday and continued practicing throughout the week—a major boost to the defense.

While the Browns saw players return from injury, offensive lineman Dawand Jones was absent from the practice field Friday during the open portion of practice. He was not on the injury report this week leading into the practice. Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said Jones tweaked his knee. They'll see how that impacts him for game day. Cooper, who was in concussion protocol, returned to practice but is still listed as questionable.

The Browns will announce game status updates Friday afternoon for the following players:



WR Amari Cooper - questionable

OL Dawand Jones - questionable

CB Cam Mitchell - questionable

CB Denzel Ward - questionable

Stefanski said he is not naming a starting quarterback at this time, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco are available for Sunday.