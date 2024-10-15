Browns WR Amari Cooper traded to Bills

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have started their season 1-5 after struggling to get anything going offensively during the first six games. Through their struggles, the Browns have become sellers, trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, a league source confirmed.

As part of the trade, the Browns are also sending a 2025 sixth-round draft pick. Cleveland is receiving a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick for Cooper.

“We appreciate Amari’s hard work, professionalism and on-field contributions throughout his two plus seasons with us," said Browns GM Andrew Berry. "He created many memorable moments with us and was an integral part of our 2023 playoff team. We wish him the best in Buffalo as he continues his NFL career.”

Cooper was traded to the Browns in 2022 from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round picks in that year's draft. In his time with the Browns, Cooper has recorded 174 receptions for 2,660 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The wide receiver set multiple records as a Brown. Cooper became the first Brown to ever notch 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons after recording 1,160 receiving yards in 2022. He also set the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single game with 265 yards against the Texans last season.

This season, however, has been a rough one for Cooper. He has struggled in completing passes, leading the league in total drops through the first six games of the season. But there's also been numerous missed passes from quarterback Deshaun Watson to him and the other receivers on the team.

Cleveland has failed to score more than 17 points offensively in any game this season. Cooper was tied as the team leader for number of touchdowns scored with two—but his tie isn't with another receiver, it's on the other side of the ball with safety Rodney McLeod — a stat that highlights

how ineffective the offense has been.

Fans want Watson benched. But the team thinks he gives them the best chance to win.

Why won't the Browns make a change at QB? They say, 'Deshaun gives us the best chance to win.'

RELATED: Why won't the Browns make a change at QB?

Before the season started, Cooper was a holdout in minicamp. He was looking for a contract extension and sat out for the mandatory OTAs while he awaited a new deal. While he didn't get the extension, Cooper's contract was restructured, a one-year contract restructure that guaranteed the $20 million base salary on his contract this year while adding an additional $5 million.

The Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Huntington Bank Field, looking for their first win in a month—but this time without Cooper in orange and brown.

