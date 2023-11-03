Browns WR Cedric Tillman could see increased role after DPJ trade--and that's something he's ready for

BEREA, Ohio — When the Browns took wide receiver Cedric Tillman in the third round of this year's draft, they did so with a vision for his future. Having a game similar to that of receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, the Browns saw a player who could fit with the team and could perhaps be developed into someone with an even bigger role.

With Peoples-Jones no longer with the Browns, traded to the Detroit Lions at the NFL trade deadline in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, the Browns have decisions to make about who will fill in the starting role that Peoples-Jones had held.

"You guys saw the trade with Donovan, a guy that we all love, having seen him grow up in this building, had some really great moments for us. So, wishing him the best. But it does open up an avenue towards playing time for Ced and for some other guys as well," head coach Kevin Stefanski said the day after the deadline.

There are options, of course, with the Browns roster home to talented vets and young players alike, all looking to earn the spot. From Marquise Goodwin, a speedster standout in camp and the preseason, to David Bell, a second-year player building up his reps, the Browns are looking at all of their options.

But Ced—Cedric Tillman—is the guy the Browns drafted to be Peoples-Jones. The organization scouted Tillman as a big-bodied receiver who can make contested catches, and work the sidelines as Peoples-Jones did, but also play fast. The thought was that Tillman's skillsets echoed Peoples-Jones', but the team saw perhaps an even higher ceiling for Tillman.

Tillman has only taken 45 offensive snaps for the Browns this season, inactive many game days for sake of roster size. But now that Peoples-Jones is in Detroit, Tillman's playing time has the potential to open up.

"He’s a guy that we were high on coming out of camp. Made a lot of plays in training camp for us, made plays in the preseason, and then just really just starting to ease him back into it the last couple of weeks," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "Now this is going to accelerate that maturation for him, but big body, big target. Brings a lot in the run game as far as a force blocker and then can make plays, contested plays, high point the ball, the things that he does well. So, he’ll definitely be more involved.”

Van Pelt said with what they've seen of him through camp, the preseason, and limited moments this season, Tillman is certainly one of their top options to plug into Peoples-Jones' starting spot.

"I think [Tillman's] one of the guys that definitely will be in the mix there. He’ll find his way. It’ll get him more involved than he has been in the past. Marquise will be in there. We’ll roll guys through that spot," Van Pelt said.

While the Browns work through their best options, Tillman is waiting patiently.

Over the past several months, Tillman developed a friendship with Peoples-Jones. He's sad to see him go, but he's also grateful for the support Peoples-Jones gave him in his development.

"Donovan was one of those guys who always led by example but he was always there for me, anytime I had a question I’d go up to him and ask him so couldn’t have asked for a better teammate," Tillman said.

Those questions are part of what the Browns hope for all of their depth players, developmental pieces, and practice squad guys. While they aren't seeing the field like some of their starting teammates, the Browns expect them to be ready at all times.

Tillman has shown the Browns he embodies that—making sure he's not only physically ready to perform but mentally ready for game-day snaps.

"It may be as simple as when you’re not in on a particular play in practice, you’re paying attention and you’re standing next to your coach, and you’re putting yourself in the game, as we call it, and getting those mental reps and watching the plays unfold. And sometimes you’ll see some of our players stand behind the group and literally go through the play while it’s taking place, even though they’re not in. So, it’s part of being a pro, is getting yourself ready because you just don’t know when that number is going to get called,” said Stefanski.

Tillman has done just that. Working with his teammates, learning from his predecessor, and always being ready to be called upon.

With an open receiver spot seeming to have his name all over it, Tillman said he's not treating things any differently. Because you don't have to get ready if you stay ready, as they say.

"I’m just taking it one day at a time. Trusting the coaches, studying the game plan so if my number gets called up I know exactly what I’m doing and I can just go out there and ball," Tillman said.