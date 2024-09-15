Browns WR David Bell carted off field in game against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell was carted off the field Sunday in the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an apparent right leg injury.

Bell remained down on the field after a tackle at the start of the third quarter, holding his right leg.

Trainers came onto the field and, a short time later, brought out the cart. Bell was loaded onto the cart as trainers elevated his right leg.

Before leaving the field with the injury, Bell had three catches for 27 yards.

Bell has had a whirlwind start to the season, being waived by the Browns and signed back to the practice squad before being signed back to the active roster this week.