Browns WR David Bell to undergo surgery, likely out for season

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell's season is likely over shortly after it began after sustaining a dislocated hip in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bell was carted off the field after taking a hit at the start of the third quarter. He was loaded onto the cart as trainers elevated his right leg.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Bell sustained a dislocated hip.

"A tough injury. He's a tough kid. He'll fly home with us and then I'll update you guys on him," Stefanski said.

On Monday, Stefanski announced Bell would require surgery on his hip. Stefanski said he believes the surgery will be season-ending for Bell but will confirm that later.

Before leaving the field with the injury Sunday, Bell had three catches for 27 yards.

Stefanski said he gave Bell a game ball after their win over the Jaguars.

Bell has had a whirlwind start to the season, being waived by the Browns and signed back to the practice squad before being signed back to the active roster last week.

"Feel badly for David, I know his teammates feel badly for him, but he will bounce back. He's a guy that, that is a big part of this football team. He'll be here, I'm sure, as he rehabs and can provide that steady hand as well, even just in this building," Stefanski said.

Back in 2022, News 5 spoke with Bell for a "Next Man Up" segment.

