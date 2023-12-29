Browns WR Elijah Moore home from hospital after sustaining concussion against Jets

CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is recovering at home after sustaining a concussion in the Thursday Night Football matchup with the Jets that required him to be admitted into the hospital.

Moore was tackled after making a 22-yard catch in the first half. As he was taken to the ground, his facemask slammed against the ground, and he remained down on the field as trainers rushed over to evaluate him.

On the ground, Moore appeared to be not in control of his movements for a moment, twitching on the field. After a long time on the ground, Moore was able to sit up and then walk off the field into the medical tent for evaluation.

He was ruled out of the game with a concussion and transported to a local hospital.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that Moore spent the night in the hospital for evaluation but was discharged Friday.

"Elijah Moore, spent the night in the hospital. He is home now. He's in concussion protocol, so we'll just work through that over the next few days with him. But glad that he's back home," Stefanski said. "I don't have a ton of other information other than say that he's doing better. He's home. I've been texting with him."

Before the injury, Moore had caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, stepping up on offense with Amari Cooper sidelined with a heel injury.

"I'm very proud of him. He was getting going. I thought the route he ran for that touchdown was outstanding. He's done a great job for us and with Amari going down, put him over there in that spot and didn't miss a beat. I mean the play he made to break up was almost an interception," Stefanski said. "He was outstanding."

Meanwhile, cornerback Mike Ford Jr. sustained a calf injury Thursday night that the Browns will monitor this week.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins and punter Corey Bojorquez, who both missed Thursday night's game, Hopkins with a hamstring injury and Bojorquez with a quad injury, will also continue to be monitored.

Stefanski didn't have an update on either but said Bojorquez is further along in his return than he thinks Hopkins is.