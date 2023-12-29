Browns WR Elijah Moore leaves game against Jets with concussion after head slams into ground

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore left the field with trainers in the first half of Thursday night's game against the New York Jets after a hard tackle that saw his head slammed against the ground.

Moore had caught a 22-yard pass from quarterback Joe Flacco when Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley tackled him, and Moore's helmet slammed into the ground.

The wide receiver stayed down on the field, and trainers rushed over to evaluate him. Broadcast cameras seemed to show Moore convulsing on the field. After a long time on the ground, Moore was able to sit up and then walk off the field into the medical tent for evaluation.

After his evaluation in the medical tent, Moore walked back into the locker room for further evaluation with trainers. He was diagnosed with a concussion around halftime.

Before the injury, Moore had caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.