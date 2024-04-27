Browns wrap up 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Cincinnati DT Jowon Briggs in 7th round

BEREA, Ohio — After a slow start, with no first-round picks, the Cleveland Browns have had a busy final two days of the 2024 NFL Draft. With their final selection of the draft, the Browns have taken defensive tackle Jowon Briggs out of Cincinnati.

The 243rd overall pick, Briggs is a 6-foot-1, 313-pound lineman from Cincinnati. In his time between Virginia and Cincinnati, Briggs played in 59 games, recording 170 total tackles, 21.5 for loss. He notched 12 sacks with nine quarterback hits.

Last season, Briggs earned honorable All-Big 12 Conference honors.

Briggs is the second defensive tackle taken by the Browns in the 2024 draft, having selected Ohio State's Michaell Hall Jr. in the third round. Briggs joins Hall in a room that currently consists of Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst II, Siaki Ika, Quinton Jefferson, Jayden Peevy, Dalvin Tomlinson and Chris Williams.

With the final pick of the night, here's how the Browns 2024 Draft shaped out:

Round 2 • No. 54 • Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr.

Round 3 • No. 85 • Michigan G Zak Zinter

Round 5 • No. 156 • Louisville WR Jamari Thrash

Round 6 • No. 206 • Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson

Round 7 • No. 227 • South Dakota CB Myles Harden

Round 7 • No. 243 • Cincinnati DT Jowon Briggs



The newest Browns players will find themselves hard at work in Berea soon, with rookie minicamp scheduled for May 10-12.