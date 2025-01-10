Cheerio! Cleveland Browns to play game in London next season

The NFL has announced that the Cleveland Browns are one of three teams who will fly across the pond and play in London next season.

The Browns and New York Jets will play games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will also be playing in London next season.

“We look forward to welcoming the Jets, Browns and Jaguars to London as part of the 2025 NFL International Games,” said NFL U.K. & Ireland General Manager Henry Hodgson. “This season will see us surpass 40 regular season games in the capital, a testament to the role the U.K. has played in growing the game globally. The London games are a continued catalyst for year-round fan engagement and we are focused on serving our 15 million fans, reaching new communities and driving growth in flag football participation, which now sees over 100,000 young people play the game.”

“We’re thrilled to be named a designated team for the 2025 NFL London Games, making our second international trip as a club and our first time playing at the incredible Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” said Haslam Sports Group COO David Jenkins. “We look forward to playing in front of our fans in the U.K. this upcoming season and to help continue to grow both the Browns and the NFL’s global popularity.”

It has not been announced who the Browns will face in London.

This is the second time the Browns will play in London.

After a season that went terribly, at least the Browns can celebrate the fact that three players made the Pro Bowl.

3 Browns players selected to 2025 Pro Bowl Games, 6 others named alternates

RELATED: 3 Browns players selected to 2025 Pro Bowl Games, 6 others named alternates