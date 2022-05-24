City council introduces legislation for FirstEnergy to relinquish naming rights of Cleveland stadium

CLEVELAND — A resolution sponsored by councilman Brian Kazy calling on FirstEnergy to relinquish its naming rights to the city’s publicly-owned football stadium where the Browns play was introduced during Monday night's city council meeting.

Kazy cited the company's role in a bribery scheme that is currently under federal investigation as the reason for the resolution.

“I don’t believe that the municipally owned stadium that the Cleveland Browns play in should bear the name of this tainted company," Kazy said.

In 2013, FirstEnergy bought the naming rights to the stadium for a reported $107 million.

Jennifer Young, manager of external communications for FirstEnergy, released a statement in 2021 to News 5 that read:

"FirstEnergy has a longstanding commitment to supporting communities through sponsorship of civic, athletic and arts organizations. We have taken swift action to address events that have occurred over the past year and to ensure a culture of strong ethics, integrity and accountability at the company. We look forward to continuing as a valued partner with all the communities in which we live and work."

We have reached out to FirstEnergy to ask if it has any additional comment on the matter.

The Browns released a statement Saturday morning regarding the naming rights:

“FirstEnergy has been a dedicated partner to the Cleveland Browns, not only on naming rights of the stadium but also on our efforts to improve the lives of many members of the Northeast Ohio community through our youth football and education initiatives. They have taken meaningful action to address the issues that transpired in 2019-2020 and are committed to upholding a culture of integrity and accountability by installing the appropriate policies and procedures going forward. FirstEnergy is also a significant regional employer and strong contributor to the economy of Northeast Ohio, and we remain committed to our relationship and look forward to our continued partnership.”

