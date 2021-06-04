Cleveland Browns announce promotions and new hires ahead of 2021-22 season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced new hires and promotions to their player personnel, research and football operations staff, including the promotion of Cleveland native and Baldwin Wallace University graduate Kory Gillissie.

"We are very pleased to make these additions to our organization and announce some well-deserved promotions," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said in a news release. "We approach building our staff in a way that encourages development, diverse opinions and an openness to varying experiences. All of this feeds into a collaborative environment that we believe is crucial for optimal decision-making and sustained success. We are grateful to all the members of our team for their hard work and dedication. We are confident these staff changes will only enhance the organization that we continue to build."

Additions

Anthony Fabiano - Scouting Assistant

Originally from Wakefield, Massachusetts, Fabiano graduated from Harvard with a degree in economics while earning four Ivy League Championship and three All-Ivy selections as a starter for the football team. He finished the 2020 season with the Browns as a player before he transitioned to a scouting role.



Udit Ranasaria - Football Research Analyst

Ranasaria joins the Browns after working as a software engineer at Microsoft in Azure Batch. As a Carnegie Mellon alum, Ranasaria won honorable mention at the 2021 Big Data Bowl for his group’s paper on passing value, for which he was responsible for developing pass-completion model simulations using physics projections.



Joy Tapajcik - Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects

Tapajcik has spent much of the past decade in Naval Intelligence and also contributed to the U.S. Naval Academy’s football program.



Josh Temple - Scouting Assistant

He is transitioning into the role of a scouting assistant after working as an external Film Analyst for the Browns for parts of the last 6 years. He earned his Master’s degree in Sports Industry Management from Georgetown University while contributing to the Browns scouting research and data collection operations.



Darryl MaGee - Equipment Assistant

He joins the Browns after serving as the Director of Equipment Operations at San Jose State. He was part of the Patriots staff during the team’s Super Bowl-winning 2016 season.



Carson Walch - Player Development Coordinator

Walch has spent the past year as a passing game consultant with the University of Minnesota, logging three years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He held the role of wide receivers coach for the 2019 season.



Taylor Young - Director of Football Administration

Young joins the Browns after spending three years with the Minnesota Vikings, the last two of which as a football administration coordinator. He is a Columbus native and Ohio State alumnus. Young also spent some time as a recruiting assistant with the Buckeyes.

Promotions

Nick Byford - Video Assistant

He is entering his third season with the team and will take on his new role after spending the past two as an intern in the video department. He’s a native of Houston who attended the University of Houston, where he worked in football video and majored in business administration.



Kory Gillissie - Assistant Equipment Manager

Gillissie is entering his eighth season with the Browns after starting off as a seasonal internet in 2014. The Cleveland native played football and baseball at Baldwin Wallace University, where he majored in criminal justice.



Katy Meassick - Director of Performance Nutrition

Hired as the organization’s first, full-time performance dietician in 2017, she supports the players’ nutritional needs while providing support for performance injury and illness.



Bryant Swindle - Director of Team Logistics

He is entering his eighth season with the Browns after beginning his career as an intern in 2014 and ascending into a full-time role. He previously worked with the University of Alabama.



Kathleen Wood - Area Scout

Wood joined the organization last year as the first scouting fellow, where she served as a crosschecker for the Southeast and Midwest regions of the country. In her new role, she will work from the Northeast region of the country, where she will be the primary evaluator of all draft-eligible players and as well upcoming veteran free agents.