Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson arrested for OVI

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Callie Brownson during practice on August 18, 2020
Callie Brownson
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 21:00:04-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson was arrested in Brunswick for OVI last month, according to court records.

According to court records, Brownson was pulled over on May 27 at 12:57 a.m. for driving 55 miles per hour on Pearl Road, which has a speed limit of 35 mph.

Brownson had a BAC of .215 at the time of her arrest, according to court records.

She was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

The Browns released the following statement on her arrest:

“We aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation. We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions.”

