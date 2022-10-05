Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from Injured Reserve

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has been designated to return from the Injured Reserve List.

Williams was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 9.

He missed the first four games of the season.

The Browns also signed Richard LeCounte III to their practice squad.

LeCounte has played in 10 games for the Browns and was waived by the team on Monday.

