Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from Injured Reserve

Browns Jaguars Football
Gary McCullough/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) walks off the field at the end of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 24-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Browns Jaguars Football
Posted at 12:45 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 12:45:25-04

CLEVELAND  — Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has been designated to return from the Injured Reserve List.

Williams was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 9.

He missed the first four games of the season.

The Browns also signed Richard LeCounte III to their practice squad.

LeCounte has played in 10 games for the Browns and was waived by the team on Monday.

RELATED: Browns place CB Greedy Williams on IR, list 3 others as questionable for season opener against Panthers

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.