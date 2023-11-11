Watch Now
Cleveland Browns elevate CB A.J. Green III and WR Austin Watkins Jr. to active roster

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, right, gains a first down as Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green III defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 2:13 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 14:13:57-05

The Cleveland Browns have elevated CB A.J. Green III and WR Austin Watkins Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fresh from Oklahoma State, Green started with the Browns in 2020 as an undrafted free agent.

He has started twice in the 31 career games he has appeared in, with 26 career tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended.

Green will wear No. 38.

A former Blazer at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Watkins (6-3, 210) is in his first NFL season.

In 2021, he was signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent and has spent the entire 2023 season on the Browns’ practice squad.

Watkins will wear No. 80.

