Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Cleveland Browns final game flexed to Saturday

Ravens Browns Football
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Ravens Browns Football
Posted

The Cleveland Browns will be playing their final game of the season this Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are playing for a chance to win the AFC North and getting home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Last time the two teams faced off, the Browns beat the Ravens 29-24.

Winston throws 3 TD passes as Browns beat Ravens, end 5-game lose streak

RELATED: Winston throws 3 TD passes as Browns stun Jackson, Ravens 29-24 to end 5-game losing streak

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.