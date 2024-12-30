Cleveland Browns final game flexed to Saturday

The Cleveland Browns will be playing their final game of the season this Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are playing for a chance to win the AFC North and getting home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Last time the two teams faced off, the Browns beat the Ravens 29-24.

Winston throws 3 TD passes as Browns beat Ravens, end 5-game lose streak

