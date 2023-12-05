Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has been named the team’s nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Walker joins 31 other nominees, one from each team, in being nominated for the award. For his nomination, Walker will receive up to a $55,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choice.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which will be announced during NFL Honors, will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

"I'm extremely honored to be the Browns Nominee for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and so thankful for how the Cleveland community has embraced me since joining the team in 2021," said Walker. "This is an award that as a kid you heard people say is a very prestigious award. I'm thankful for the entire Cleveland Browns organization for this nomination. I'm thankful to my family for instilling in me great principles of faith, education and football. My father being an educator and football coach really shaped me into the man that I am. I pride myself on giving back to my communities with an emphasis on youth education, as well as being a great teammate. I'm very humbled to be the Cleveland Browns Walter Payton Man of The Year recipient."

Walker is currently in his third season with the Browns after signing with the team in 2021.

He is the face of the Browns Stay in the Game! foundation, which encourages students to stay in school while decreasing chronic absenteeism.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award has been given annually since 1970. Past Browns nominees since 1999 include Myles Garrett, Kelly Holcomb, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Phil Dawson, Joe Thomas, Christian Kirksey and Jarvis Landry, among others.