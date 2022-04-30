Cleveland Browns select DT Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma in 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Browns have selected defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma with the 108th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last year, Perrion was named a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection. He posted 23 tackles, 11 for loss with 5.5 sacks in 12 starts. He passed on playing in his team's bowl game to prep for this year's draft.

One of Winfrey's most memorable plays was against rival Texas in the third overtime when he blocked a field goal to help lead his Sooners to a win. He was named Senior Bowl MVP earlier this year.

The interior of the defensive line was a position group of need on the roster. Right now, the Browns have Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai and Sheldon Day back on the roster, and they recently added Taven Bryan.

Winfrey was a player that many projected to be targeted by the Browns with their early-round picks, but Cleveland got a high-value selection when he fell to them in the fourth round.

Pick Recap

2nd Round (No. 44) — Traded down to Texans

— Traded down to Texans 3rd Round (No. 68) — CB Martin Emerson

— CB Martin Emerson 3rd Round (No. 78) — DE Alex Wright

— DE Alex Wright 3rd Round (No. 99) — WR David Bell

— WR David Bell 4th Round (No. 108) — DT Perrion Winfrey

The Browns have two picks left in the fourth round, one in the sixth round and two in the seventh and final round.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns select WR David Bell from Purdue in the 2022 NFL Draft

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.