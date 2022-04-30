Watch
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Cleveland Browns select DT Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma in 2022 NFL Draft

Perrion Winfrey
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey participates in a drill an NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Perrion Winfrey
Posted at 12:21 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 12:31:29-04

LAS VEGAS — The Browns have selected defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma with the 108th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last year, Perrion was named a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection. He posted 23 tackles, 11 for loss with 5.5 sacks in 12 starts. He passed on playing in his team's bowl game to prep for this year's draft.

One of Winfrey's most memorable plays was against rival Texas in the third overtime when he blocked a field goal to help lead his Sooners to a win. He was named Senior Bowl MVP earlier this year.

The interior of the defensive line was a position group of need on the roster. Right now, the Browns have Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai and Sheldon Day back on the roster, and they recently added Taven Bryan.

Winfrey was a player that many projected to be targeted by the Browns with their early-round picks, but Cleveland got a high-value selection when he fell to them in the fourth round.

Pick Recap

  • 2nd Round (No. 44) Traded down to Texans
  • 3rd Round (No. 68) CB Martin Emerson
  • 3rd Round (No. 78) — DE Alex Wright
  • 3rd Round (No. 99)  WR David Bell
  • 4th Round (No. 108) — DT Perrion Winfrey

The Browns have two picks left in the fourth round, one in the sixth round and two in the seventh and final round.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns select WR David Bell from Purdue in the 2022 NFL Draft

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)

WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)

WEEK 16 · L · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (24-22)

WEEK 17 · L · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (26-14)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)