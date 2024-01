The Cleveland Browns announced that they have signed Bedford native Rodger Saffold to their practice squad.

Saffold, a guard, spent time as a member of the New York Jets practice squad this season.

He was originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2010 and played for them until 2018.

Saffold has also played with the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.

He has played in two Pro Bowls.