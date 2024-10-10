Watch Now
Cleveland Browns sign cornerback Tony Brown II to active roster

Browns Raiders Football
John Locher/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Tony Brown II (38) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Browns Raiders Football
The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves on Thursday, including signing cornerback Tony Brown II to the active roster.

Brown has played in three games this season for Cleveland and will wear number 38.

Culture, expectations, Super Bowl goals: 1-on-1 with Browns new CB Tony Brown II

Cleveland also signed guard Javion Cohen, defensive tackle Sam Kamara and tight end Black Whiteheart to the practice squad.

Cohen has played in one game for the Browns this season, and Kamara and Whiteheart have played in four games this season.

