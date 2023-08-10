Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Shelby Harris

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have signed defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

Harris is entering his 10th season in the NFL.

He was originally drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. He has also played for the Broncos and Seahawks.

Harris has recorded 261 career tackles, 24.5 sacks, three fumbles and one interception.

Last season, Harris played 15 games for Seattle and had 44 tackles and two sacks.

To make room for Harris, the Browns waived defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour.