Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Shelby Harris

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris completes a drill during a combined NFL football training camp against the San Francisco 49ers at the Broncos' headquarters on Aug. 16, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. The Cleveland Browns are signing veteran free agent defensive tackle Harris, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 10:25 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 10:25:37-04

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have signed defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

Harris is entering his 10th season in the NFL.

He was originally drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. He has also played for the Broncos and Seahawks.

Harris has recorded 261 career tackles, 24.5 sacks, three fumbles and one interception.

Last season, Harris played 15 games for Seattle and had 44 tackles and two sacks.

To make room for Harris, the Browns waived defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour.

