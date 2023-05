The NFL Draft might be over, but the Cleveland Browns are still making roster moves.

The Browns announced that they have signed punter Joseph Charlton.

Charlton is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Charlton played in 21 games with the Panthers and one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He spent last summer's training camp with the Browns.