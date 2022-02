Cleveland Browns sign punter Joseph Charlton to reserve/futures contract

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed punter Joseph Charlton to a reserve/futures contract.

Charlton was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

He played in 21 games with the Panthers and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars over the course of the last two seasons.

During his career, he kicked for 3,055 yards on 69 punts, with 29 landing inside the 20-yard line, and a 44.3 average.