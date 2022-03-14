Watch
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Cleveland Browns signing defensive tackle Taven Bryan to 1-year deal

Texans Jaguars Football
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (93) walks along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Texans Jaguars Football
Posted at 6:32 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 18:57:45-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are signing defensive tackle Taven Bryan to a 1-year deal, a league source told News 5.

Bryan was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 29th overall pick.

Last season, he registered two sacks, 10 solo tackles and five assisted tackles for the Jaguars.

Since being drafted, Bryan has played in 63 games with the Jaguars, starting in 17. His career totals include 83 tackles (48 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

The Jaguars declined to exercise the fifth-year option on Bryan's contract last year, making him a free agent at the end of the season.

While he was a high draft pick, Bryan struggled to meet expectation in Jacksonville. Bryan entered the draft with the expectation of having a very high ceiling if he could be shaped into a finished product, and not the Browns will hope to get the most out of the defensive tackle, adding him to a position room that was in need of bodies.

Bryan's deal is expected to be worth up to $5 million, sources say.

The Browns are not able to finalize any deals until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)

WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)

WEEK 16 · L · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (24-22)

WEEK 17 · L · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (26-14)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)