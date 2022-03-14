Cleveland Browns signing defensive tackle Taven Bryan to 1-year deal

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are signing defensive tackle Taven Bryan to a 1-year deal, a league source told News 5.

Bryan was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 29th overall pick.

Last season, he registered two sacks, 10 solo tackles and five assisted tackles for the Jaguars.

Since being drafted, Bryan has played in 63 games with the Jaguars, starting in 17. His career totals include 83 tackles (48 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

The Jaguars declined to exercise the fifth-year option on Bryan's contract last year, making him a free agent at the end of the season.

While he was a high draft pick, Bryan struggled to meet expectation in Jacksonville. Bryan entered the draft with the expectation of having a very high ceiling if he could be shaped into a finished product, and not the Browns will hope to get the most out of the defensive tackle, adding him to a position room that was in need of bodies.

Bryan's deal is expected to be worth up to $5 million, sources say.

The Browns are not able to finalize any deals until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.