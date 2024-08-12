Cleveland Browns surprise Briggs High School football team in Columbus with new helmets

BEREA, Ohio — On Monday morning ahead of their practice, the Cleveland Browns continued their efforts of the HELMETS program, which issues new helmets to high school football programs across Ohio. This time, the team surprised a school from Columbus with new gear.

Briggs High School was in need of new helmets. According to Head Coach Harold Bates, the team hadn't seen new helmets in at least the five years he's been at the school, perhaps even longer.

"A lot of inner-city schools struggle with the monetary part of running athletics programs so just to have this opportunity to get these helmets, kids were completely excited. We have not had brand-new helmets since I've been here since I've been here. This is my fifth year. So as you can tell this means so much to them," Bates said.

Browns players took the field and met with the high school football team before the big reveal. Then, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, defensive tackles Maurice Hurt II and Quinton Jefferson, tackle Dawand Jones and wide receiver Elijah Moore all helped pull back the veil and surprise Briggs High School with the new white five-star Xenith helmets.

"It's something different. We had gold helmets forever, we had the same helmets. I had to buy my own helmet. It's cool to get this helmet right here," said senior linebacker and H-back Cameron Griffth. "It can motivate people, even kids who don't even play football to come out. We got new gear, we don't have the best depth so this attracts some attention."

Briggs High School received 85 total helmets on Tuesday, which they hope is a boost to the school's program.

The surprise was the second the Browns pulled off, giving Bedford High School new gear the week before.

