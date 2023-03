CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced that they have tendered cornerback Thomas Graham and defensive tackle Ben Stille.

Graham played in seven games for the Browns last season and recorded six tackles.

He was originally a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Stille played in seven games as a rookie last season.

He was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins before the Browns added him to their active roster.

Stille played in six games for the Browns with one start.