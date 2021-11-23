Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Cleveland Browns to face Las Vegas Raiders in a rare Saturday game on Dec. 18

items.[0].image.alt
Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Browns Raiders
Posted at 4:10 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 16:57:29-05

CLEVELAND — The NFL announced that the Cleveland Browns will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a rare Saturday spotlight game.

Cleveland's Week 15 game was originally scheduled as TBD.

The game will take place on Dec. 18 at FirstEnergy Stadium at 4:30 p.m. It's the first half of a two-game doubleheader on NFL Network.

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will be the second game.

Cleveland will be playing three nationally-televised games in a row, kicking off with the game against the Raiders.

The Browns will then head to Lambeau Field on Christmas Day to take on the Green Bay Packers.

Cleveland will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 3 in Monday Night Football.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)