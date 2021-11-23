Cleveland Browns to face Las Vegas Raiders in a rare Saturday game on Dec. 18

CLEVELAND — The NFL announced that the Cleveland Browns will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a rare Saturday spotlight game.

Cleveland's Week 15 game was originally scheduled as TBD.

The game will take place on Dec. 18 at FirstEnergy Stadium at 4:30 p.m. It's the first half of a two-game doubleheader on NFL Network.

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will be the second game.

Cleveland will be playing three nationally-televised games in a row, kicking off with the game against the Raiders.

The Browns will then head to Lambeau Field on Christmas Day to take on the Green Bay Packers.

Cleveland will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 3 in Monday Night Football.

