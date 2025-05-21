Cleveland, Cuyahoga County pull out of Greater Cleveland Partnership committees after Brook Park endorsement

This week, the Greater Cleveland Partnership's executive committee voted to endorse the Haslam Sports Group's plans to build a new Browns stadium in Brook Park. On Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne sent a letter to GCP blasting the regional chamber of commerce — and pulling out of its committees.

According to the letter, Cleveland and Cuyahoga County are leaving GCP's Civic Vision, the City Development Committee and the Air Services Task Force meetings.

Bibb and Ronayne accused the GCP of turning its back on local business owners in Cleveland for the Brook Park venture.

"It is unclear whose interests GCP represents – but it is clear you do not represent the business owners in downtown Cleveland that stand to lose millions of dollars in revenue or the business owners across Cuyahoga County who would have to compete against a new publicly subsidized entertainment district in Brook Park," Bibb and Ronayne said in the letter. "It does not represent the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, or the countless private businesses that have invested billions of dollars into a strong urban core for our region. As elected leaders in this community we must advocate for the business leaders that we collaborate with every day that work with us, in partnership, for the betterment of our community."

Read their full letter below:

Bibb and Ronayne both oppose Haslam Sports Group's plan to leave the lakefront for a suburban domed stadium.

The GCP executive committee's vote to endorse the project came after months of discussions between the chamber of commerce and HSG, the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.

In its endorsement announcement, GCP said a Downtown dome would be "ideal," but the Brook Park option is more "practical to move forward."

The Browns were weighing a renovation of the existing, open-air stadium before they pivoted to Brook Park, where they have designs for a mixed-use stadium district on a 176-acre site.

RELATED: After leak, Browns release rendering of shelved Cleveland stadium renovation plan

Watch more about the Greater Cleveland Partnership's endorsement below:

Greater Cleveland Partnership's executive board endorses Brook Park stadium plan

RELATED: Greater Cleveland Partnership's executive board endorses Brook Park stadium plan