'Cleveland has been waiting': Browns preparing for playoff game against Texans

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are just a few days away from Wild Card Weekend and their first-round playoff game against the Houston Texans. While they prepare, there's a mixture of mindsets in the approach to the postseason matchup, but of course, a shared goal—win and advance.

For some of the guys who have been in this position before, whether it was with the Browns in 2020 or for quarterback Joe Flacco, the many times he made it during his time with the Baltimore Ravens, this week is about keeping things consistent.

It's certainly different than a normal week. The stakes are higher. Win or go home. But the mentality that head coach Kevin Stefanski has preached all season and that the team has come to fully embrace remains the same.

“I've said it to some of the guys, there's not this daunting task of getting ready to prepare for 20 games. You're preparing for one game and that's it. You're promised one game here, so I think that's something good to fall back on, and I think you can get comfort in that—one game," Flacco said. "Prepare as hard as you can for one week and then when that's all done, we'll pick up and see where we're at."

That preparation looks a little modified this week only because the Browns and Texans square off on Saturday afternoon. So, the Browns have shifted their schedule up a day, starting the week of practice on Tuesday. (Joel Bitonio mused in a separate interview that shifting days off was worth it. "Whatever it takes," he said with a smile.)

For other players, the younger guys who are making their playoff debuts like linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the weight of this week is felt a little more than those who have been there before.

"Each week we say we're trying to go 1-0 and there's possibly a game right after that. This one is more like, we really, really embrace that concept and that motto to go 1-0, so it does intensify it a bit," Owusu-Koramoah said. "I'm not one that's going to lessen the game and say, 'Oh, it's just a regular game. City of Cleveland has been waiting for this game. The organization has been waiting for this game. It's not just another game."

There are different mindsets for each player. Each has a unique approach they're taking as they hit the practice fields, as they study the game plan, as they watch film.

This game will be different than the other 17 this season. With Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was out when they played Houston in Week 16, back in the mix, the matchup won't be the same either.

But amid all of the differences, there's one commonality shared among the players, coaches, front office, staff and, of course, the fans.

Win and "keep moving forward."

"Everybody puts so much thought into what it takes to win these games and it’s doing the simple things the best you can and just playing good fundamental football. And this is the time of the year where that stuff shows up. Obviously, there’s going to be plays made and guys are going to make a name for themselves, something’s going to happen over the next five weeks that we’re going to remember forever, and those are the things that you kind of see. But it’s just about playing fundamental, physical football and playing a full 60 minutes. And no matter what’s going on at the moment, being able to keep the blinders on and keep moving forward," Flacco said.