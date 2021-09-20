Current, former Browns players to meet fans at Great Northern Mall

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Have you always wanted to meet one of your favorite Browns players? Well, now you can!

Fan favorites such as Bernie Kosar, Kevin Mack, Hanford Dixon, and Rashard Higgins will be at Great Northern Mall on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.

Tickets are required for the event and players will be signing throughout the day in various time slots.

You can buy your tickets in advance or on the day of the event.

The players will be at the mall at the following times with the ticket prices listed below:



Webster Slaughter from 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. for $30.

Reggie Langhorne from 11 a.m. – 11:45 for $20.

Mike Babb from noon – 12:45 p.m. for $10.

Larry Williams from noon – 12:45 for $10.

Dan Fike from noon – 12:45 p.m. for $10.

Paul Farren from noon – 12:45 p.m. for $10.

Bernie Kosar from noon – 12:45 p.m. for $40.

Josh Cribbs from 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. for $25.

Jerome Harrison from 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. for $25.

Eric Metcalf from 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. for $25.

Kevin Mack from 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. for $20.

Gregg Pruitt from 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. for $20.

Frank Minnifield from 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. for $20.

Hanford Dixon from 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. for $20.

Rashard Higgins from 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. for $39.

For more information, click here.