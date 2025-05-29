Denzel Ward holds annual free youth football camp at Nordonia High School

MACEDONIA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward held his annual youth football camp on Wednesday evening—returning to his old stomping grounds of Nordonia High School to do it.

The camp, which was free for kids and attracted 300 young football players, took place at Boliantz Stadium, where Ward himself played high school football. It was a collaboration with Ward's foundation, the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation, and Kaulig Giving.

"It's crazy. I used to run track here, did long jump right behind me. I used to run track, obviously play on this football field, so it means a lot. It brings back a lot of memories, stands filled up, Friday night football. I do miss it, but I just love coming back and being able to give back to my community that I grew up in," Ward said.

Ward greeted the campers, who all received their own Denzel Ward Elite Skills Football Camp t-shirts, and throughout the evening, made his way to each group of kids as they ran drills and worked on their skills.

"I just love the kids and seeing them running around and having fun, smiling and just interacting with all of them, talking to them, and they got funny questions and asking me things," Ward said.

The kids asked plenty of questions, most of which were about the Browns. Who does he like covering the most? Who will be the Browns' starting quarterback? Does he like rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham even though he went to Michigan?

For Ward, he was happy to interact with them, because his biggest lesson for them was just to show up. And even in misty rain, the kids did just that.

"I think the biggest thing is just showing up. That's the biggest part is showing up and they and they did that. It's raining and they're still out here having fun. So, that's the biggest thing, just showing up and then they go work hard," Ward said.

Under the lights at his old high school, Ward felt a wave of nostalgia sweep over him. To be able to give back to the community which he was raised meant the world to the cornerback.

"Here at my alma mater Nordonia High School, you see all the kids in the back are already working hard and having fun. The weather's great, got the rain pouring, it's prime Cleveland, Ohio football. So, having a good time...this reminds me of Friday night football when I used to play here, so I'm enjoying it," Ward said. "This is the neighborhood that I grew up in and just being able to give back to my own personal community of Cleveland and come out here, kids have a good time, teach them some things, it just means a lot to me."