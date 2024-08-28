Denzel Ward returns to practice as he works through concussion protocol

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns seem to be getting healthy at the right time, with 10 different players returning to practice activities this week after dealing with numerous injuries throughout training camp.

Among them was cornerback Denzel Ward, who was placed in concussion protocol on Aug. 12 after a hit in practice. Ward was diagnosed with a concussion, his fifth since entering the league in 2018.

Ward returned to practice Wednesday, running through some individual drills with the other cornerbacks during the portion of practice that is open to media.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Ward returning to practice activities is one of the benchmarks needed for him to clear concussion protocol.

"He's doing well. As you know, he's progressing. Certain benchmarks you need to hit and that type of thing, but he is doing well," Stefanski said. "Clear to practice."

Ward's teammates were happy to have him back at practice, including defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who also returned to practice this week after being sidelined all of training camp.

"The Warden’s that guy. Denzel, it means a lot to see him back out here healthy and everything, running around. Just you’re happy to see your guys get back on the field, your brothers you play with and everything. All of us are happy to be back out here," Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson had been rehabbing after having a knee scope at the start of training camp. He and cornerback Greg Newsome II, who had surgery on a torn hamstring, missed all of camp.

Newsome said that the injury itself, which occurred while he was doing some running, surprised him—but being able to recover before the regular season was not a surprise.

"I was jogging and doing high knees and stuff before the surgery, so I thought it wasn't that serious. When I got the MRI back and they told me I needed surgery, I was just confused. But no, obviously I didn't actually need surgery. It was one of those things I could choose, and they said if I get surgery I'll be able to have a chance to making it back. So I opted to do that," Newsome said. "Everybody was saying six to eight weeks. I said I'm Wolverine, I'll be back before that. I feel like I could have been back two weeks ago. I was just working hard to get out there and yeah, I knew I would be back."

Other players who returned to practice this week included safety D'Anthony Bell, tight end David Njoku, running back Pierre Strong Jr., linebackers Jordan Hicks and Tony Fields II and tackles James Hudson III and Jack Conklin.

Conklin, who had Wednesday off, practiced Tuesday for the first time since his season-ending knee injury in Week 1 last year.

The offensive tackle is grateful to be back at it after so much time sidelined—and is open to playing whatever role they need him—be it at right tackle where he played before Dawand Jones took over following the injury, or at left tackle, where Jedrick Wills Jr. plays but has still not practiced as he rehabs his own knee injury.

"It's great. It feels great. I mean, geez, it's been almost a year now. It's nice to be back out here with the guys and it feels like normal again," Conklin said. "I'm ready to just be out in the field, so whether it's left or right, I'm excited to—if left side, I play it, then I'm excited for the opportunity and I played it all college, so it isn't a foreign thing to me, so I'm just excited to get back out there wherever it is."

The Browns are happy to have a wave of guys return from injury as they gear up for their Week 1 matchup on Sept. 8, where they'll host the Dallas Cowboys inside Cleveland Browns Stadium.