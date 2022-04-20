Watch
Deshaun Watson reports to Browns for first offseason program

Browns Watson Football
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Browns Watson Football
Posted at 8:07 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 20:07:08-04

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson reported for his first offseason program with the Browns, who mortgaged their future in acquiring the controversial quarterback in a trade.

With snow falling, Watson arrived at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio, for the voluntary program.

The Browns posted a photo on Twitter of Watson, wearing a heavy winter jacket, before he entered the building.

Desperate to find an elite QB, Cleveland traded three first-round draft picks and three others in March to Houston for Watson, who faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Watson also faces discipline from the NFL.

