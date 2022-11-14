Watch Now
Deshaun Watson returns to practice for first time this season

David Richard/AP
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, on Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Watson can begin practicing on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, as part of his agreement with the NFL on an 11-game suspension after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Posted at 8:11 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 08:11:55-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns may have just lost another game, but the team has something to look forward to, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be practicing for the first time this season on Monday.

Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions.

He was suspended for 11 games by the league.

His first game back will be on Dec. 4 against his former team, where Browns GM Andrew Berry said he will start as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league.

Watson, who returned to the Browns' facility last month, sat out the 2021 while his legal issues festered.

