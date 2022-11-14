Deshaun Watson returns to practice for first time this season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns may have just lost another game, but the team has something to look forward to, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be practicing for the first time this season on Monday.

Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions.

He was suspended for 11 games by the league.

Deshaun Watson Suspension

His first game back will be on Dec. 4 against his former team, where Browns GM Andrew Berry said he will start as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league.

Watson, who returned to the Browns' facility last month, sat out the 2021 while his legal issues festered.

